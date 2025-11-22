Plante scored three goals in the University of Minnesota-Duluth's 4-2 win over Colorado College on Friday.

Plante continues to be one of the best stories in college hockey this year. He's up to 13 goals and 26 points through 15 outings for the Bulldogs. Plante is leading the nation with 1.73 points per game. That's great news for the Red Wings, who took the 19-year-old in the second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and look to have a strong prospect on their hands.