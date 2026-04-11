Plante was named the Hobey Baker Award winner Friday as the top player in the NCAA in 2025-26, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.

Plante, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, posted 52 points over 40 appearances this season. It was an impressive jump for him after he was limited to 28 points in 23 appearances as a freshman a year ago. Plante is a Red Wings prospect, but Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Plante will return for his junior year of college hockey in 2026-27.