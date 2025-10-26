Plante scored twice on four shots in the University of Minnesota-Duluth's 4-1 win over the University of Minnesota on Saturday.

Plante continues to impress for the Bulldogs, as he's up to seven goals and seven helpers in eight games. The 19-year-old has been one of the best players in college hockey to begin the season and should continue scoring at a high rate. The Red Wings prospect should be quickly rising up the ranks after he was a second-round pick in 2024.