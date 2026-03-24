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Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed) was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Brandsegg-Nygard sat out four straight games due to an injury, but he has been a regular at practices lately and appears ready to play again. He has earned one assist, 17 shots on goal and 36 hits in 12 NHL outings this season.

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