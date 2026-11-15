Brandsegg-Nygard scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added five hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Lightning.

The Red Wings' second line did all of the offense in this tight contest, with Brandsegg-Nygard supplying the final touch. The 21-year-old snapped a five-game point drought with his empty-netter. He's now at four goals, seven assists, 39 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-11 rating over 21 appearances. His consistency from earlier in the year has dried up, but he'll still be a strong option in banger leagues since he rarely lets up on a chance to play the body.