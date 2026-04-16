Brandsegg-Nygard was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Brandsegg-Nygard finished the NHL regular season with an assist in 14 appearances with the Red Wings. He also has 20 goals and 44 points in 58 outings with Grand Rapids. The Red Winds fell short of the playoffs, but the Griffins won their division, so Brandsegg-Nygard will help them in their postseason run.