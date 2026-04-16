Red Wings' Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: Heads to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brandsegg-Nygard was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Brandsegg-Nygard finished the NHL regular season with an assist in 14 appearances with the Red Wings. He also has 20 goals and 44 points in 58 outings with Grand Rapids. The Red Winds fell short of the playoffs, but the Griffins won their division, so Brandsegg-Nygard will help them in their postseason run.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: Up from AHL•
-
Red Wings' Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: Dropped to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: Slated to miss Saturday's game•
-
Red Wings' Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: Game-time call•
-
Red Wings' Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: Remains out Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: Could return to action Thursday•