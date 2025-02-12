Brandsegg-Nygard has five goals and 11 points in 31 appearances with SHL Skelleftea this season.

Those offensive numbers might not jump out as being impressive, but keep in mind that Brandsegg-Nygard is a 19-year-old playing in a men's pro league. He's the youngest player to record at least one point with Skelleftea this campaign. Brandsegg-Nygard likely still needs time to develop, so it'll be difficult for him to make the jump to the NHL next season, but he does have the potential to become a solid winger for the Red Wings in the years to come. Detroit selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which makes him the highest Norway-born player.