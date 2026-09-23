Brandsegg-Nygard recorded two goals, including one on the power play, on three shots while also generating eight hits during Tuesday's 7-4 preseason win over the Penguins.

Brandsegg-Nygard has displayed plenty of physicality to begin the preseason, racking up 12 hits over his two appearances. The 20-year-old was also stellar offensively, putting the Red Wings on the board with a first-period goal before scoring again with the man advantage in the third frame. Brandsegg-Nygard made just 14 regular-season appearances in the NHL last season but will likely be in the mix for a more consistent role with Detroit during the 2026-27 campaign.