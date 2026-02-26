Brandsegg-Nygard scored twice in AHL Grand Rapids' 3-2 overtime loss to Manitoba on Wednesday.

Brandsegg-Nygard has four goals over his last four contests. He's at 12 goals and 30 points in 46 AHL games after earning one helper and 14 shots on net early in 2025-26 with the Red Wings. The 20-year-old is a talented prospect, selected 15th overall in 2024, but more development time in the AHL is likely on tap for the remainder of this season.