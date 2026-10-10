Brandsegg-Nygard scored a goal, recorded an assist, fired four shots on net, served two PIM and dished out four hits in Friday's 6-3 loss to Seattle.

Brandsegg-Nygard tallied his first goal of his NHL career Friday late in the third period. He also made Friday's effort his first with multiple points in the same game, as he added a secondary helper on William Wallinder's tally early in the second period. Overall, the 21-year-old Brandsegg-Nygard is up to three points, 14 shots on net and 15 hits across four appearances in 2026-27. He's off to a blazing start in the new campaign compared to his rookie season, where he posted just one point and 20 shots on net in 14 regular-season games. The young forward plays tough, as he's well on the way to posting 100-plus hits in addition to his impressive offensive contributions. As long as he holds a role on Detroit's second line, Brandsegg-Nygard is a fantasy sleeper who can provide two-way upside in leagues that value banger stats.