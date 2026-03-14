Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt in Dallas, Taylor Baird of NHL.com reports.

Brandsegg-Nygard is day-to-day with the injury and could return to action as early as Monday versus Calgary. The 19-year-old, who was selected 15th overall in the 2024 Draft, has one assist in 12 NHL games this season. The Red Wings recalled John Larsson in a corresponding move.