Red Wings' Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: Not available Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt in Dallas, Taylor Baird of NHL.com reports.
Brandsegg-Nygard is day-to-day with the injury and could return to action as early as Monday versus Calgary. The 19-year-old, who was selected 15th overall in the 2024 Draft, has one assist in 12 NHL games this season. The Red Wings recalled John Larsson in a corresponding move.
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