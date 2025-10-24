Brandsegg-Nygard registered an assist and five hits in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Islanders.

The helper was Brandsegg-Nygard's first career point in the NHL. The 20-year-old has added 14 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-4 rating over eight games. He's filling a third-line role in his first taste of NHL action, but he'll need to work on his scoring touch to become a fantasy option in redraft formats. Managers in dynasty leagues can continue to hold onto the Norwegian winger throughout his development process.