Red Wings' Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: Recalled from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brandsegg-Nygard was summoned from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis Saturday.
The Red Wings have 11 healthy forwards, as Dylan Larkin sustained a right leg injury Friday versus the Panthers and David Perron is out of action with a groin injury. Brandsegg-Nygard has one assist in nine NHL games this season and has excelled at the AHL level with 16 goals and 21 assists in 50 games as a 19-year-old. Brandsegg-Nygard was selected 15th overall in 2024 and has six goals and nine points in his last five AHL contests.
