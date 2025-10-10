Brandsegg-Nygard recorded two shots in his NHL debut during Thursday's 5-1 loss to Montreal.

Brandsegg-Nygard also had a minus-2 rating in 14:34 of ice time. Selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Brandsegg-Nygard spent most of 2024-25 with Skelleftea of the Swedish Hockey League, recording 11 points and 51 PIM across 42 regular-season appearances, followed by six points and 12 PIM over 11 playoff outings. The 20-year-old made this year's Red Wings' squad out of training camp, and his current role involves middle-six duties along with a spot on the second power-play unit. He probably won't put up major offensive numbers this year, but his blend of skill and grit might give him enough versatility to be of interest to some fantasy managers if Brandsegg-Nygard maintains his current role with Detroit.