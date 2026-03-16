Red Wings' Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: Remains out for Monday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Calgary, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Brandsegg-Nygard remains day-to-day due to an undisclosed issue, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup. Over 12 appearances with the Red Wings this year, he's recorded an assist, 36 hits, three blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 12:17 of ice time.
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