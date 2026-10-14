Brandsegg-Nygard scored a goal on four shots and added an assist, six hits and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

The Red Wings' second line carried their offense on the night, as Brandsegg-Nygard, Alex DeBrincat and Emmitt Finnie potted all four goals and combined for seven points. After getting his feet wet in the NHL last season, the 21-year-old Brandsegg-Nygard has had a strong start to what should be his first full campaign, collecting two goals and five points in six games with 22 hits, 19 shots on net and a plus-6 rating.