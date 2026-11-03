Brandsegg-Nygard scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-3 victory over Florida.

The 21-year-old winger snapped a four-game point drought with a big shift in the third period, helping to set up Justin Faulk for a goal that broke a 2-2 tie before Brandsegg-Nygard potted what proved to be the GWG just 45 seconds later. Brandsegg-Nygard is off to a strong start to his first full NHL campaign, delivering three goals and 10 points in 15 games while skating in a top-six role, and he recorded a couple career firsts Monday with his game-winner and his power-play point.