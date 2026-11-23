Hage, Kirby Dach, Sam Montembeault, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round selection, a 2028 fourth-round pick and a 2029 first-round selection were dealt from the Canadiens to the Red Wings on Sunday in exchange for Dylan Larkin, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round selection.

Hage is easily the biggest piece heading to Detroit in this deal, as the 20-year-old is a highly-touted prospect who was a first-round selection (No. 21 overall) in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The right-shot center is currently in his junior season with the University of Michigan, where he has been above a point-per-game player in all three of those years. The Ontario native has generated five goals, 26 points and a plus-15 rating over 13 games with the Wolverines this season. Provided that he continues his upward trajectory, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hage be the Red Wings' No. 1 center at some point in the future.