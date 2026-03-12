Milne and Wojciech Stachowiak were traded to the Red Wings from the Lightning on Thursday in exchange for Ian Mitchell.

Milne is on the move for the second time this season, though he won't get into the NHL with his new team since this deal was done after the NHL's trade deadline. Between AHL Iowa and Syracuse, Milne was limited to just six points in 34 appearances. He'll be a restricted free agent in the offseason.