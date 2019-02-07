Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Activated for Thursday's game
Rasmussen (hamstring) will return Thursday evening against the Golden Knights.
Rasmussen is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the Red Wings' official site. It's been a little over a month since the highly touted rookie played in an NHL game, but his conditioning shouldn't be a concern since he played in the last three contests for AHL Grand Rapids. Rasmussen could be a sneaky DFS play, as he's produced 13 points (six goals, seven points) over 41 games and 12:41 of average ice time -- not to mention three tallies on the man advantage.
