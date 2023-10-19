Rasmussen recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.
Rasmussen helped out on the first of Andrew Copp's two goals in the game. After a slow start, Rasmussen has a goal and an assist over his last two games, accounting for all of his offense through four contests. The 24-year-old forward has added five hits, seven blocked shots, six shots on goals and a plus-1 rating while playing on the second line with Copp and J.T. Compher.
