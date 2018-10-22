Rasmussen could be returned to WHL Tri-City after Friday's home game against the Jets, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

If the Wings keep Rasmussen at the top level beyond his ninth game, they will burn the second year of his entry-level contract. The B.C. native has an assist counting as his lone point through seven NHL games. The 6-foot-6, 221-pound pivot only has six shots on the young season, but Rasmussen has an even plus-minus rating to show that he's in the minority of Wings skaters not getting schooled in the defensive zone. Naturally, he's never seen quicker play than at hockey's highest level, which is said to be the biggest adjustment for Rasmussen as a 19-year-old in the dawning of his professional career.