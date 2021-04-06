Rasmussen was promoted to Detroit's active roster Tuesday.
Rasmussen has continued to move to the Red Wings' taxi squad on off days, but he'll likely remain a regular in Detroit's lineup down the stretch. He's picked up seven points in 24 games this campaign.
