The Red Wings assigned Rasmussen to their taxi squad Friday.
Rasmussen has drawn into six games with Detroit this season, picking up three helpers while posting a minus-3 rating over that span. The 21-year-old forward will likely continue to bounce between the taxi squad and the active roster throughout the campaign.
