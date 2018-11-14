Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Big effort leads to power-play goal
Rasmussen delivered a power-play goal Tuesday, helping the Red Wings to a 6-1 rout over the Coyotes at home.
Rasmussen fell to the ice after a hard push from defenseman Jason Demers, but the talented rookie still managed to light the lamp from his knees. Rasmussen is up to five points -- including three man-advantage goals -- through 16 games, which is steady production for an inexperienced bottom-six forward.
