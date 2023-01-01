Rasmussen scored a third-period tally during a 4-2 win over the visiting Senators on Saturday.

Michael Rasmussen stole the puck from goalie Cam Talbot and scored into an empty net, marking the Red Wings' third, third-period tally during a key 1:55 stretch. The 23-year-old center continues to thrive on the first line, collecting seven points, including three goals, during his past five outings. Rasmussen contributed three hits and two shots in the win.