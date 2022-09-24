With Andrew Copp recovering from abdominal surgery, Rasmussen has been centering a line of Jakub Vrana and David Perron, reports Max Bultman of The Athletic.

That's a great opportunity for Rasmussen. He had 15 goals and 27 points in 80 games last season, but he made strides toward the end of the campaign with seven goals in his final 16 contests. It remains to be seen how Rasmussen will be used long term though. Detroit coach Derek Lalonde would like to deploy Rasmussen as a center, but once Copp is healthy he might take over the center spot between Vrana and Perron. If that's the case, Rasmussen would then either drop in the depth chart or shift to the wing. Still, as long as Copp is unavailable, Rasmussen has a chance to prove he's a good fit for that line.