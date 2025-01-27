Rasmussen (undisclosed) is available for Monday's game against the Canucks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Rasmussen suffered an injury after scoring an empty-netter against the Lightning on Saturday, but he won't be forced to miss game time due to the ailment. Over 12 appearances this month, the 25-year-old has logged a goal, an assist, 21 hits, eight blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-3 rating while averaging 12:17 of ice time.
