Rasmussen notched two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Rasmussen has three helpers over his last two games, providing a quick bounce-back from a three-game drought. The 23-year-old has still gone five outings without a goal, but he remains on the second line. He matched his career high of 27 points with Monday's performance, and he's added 81 shots on net, 109 hits, 42 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests overall.