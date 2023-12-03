Rasmussen tallied a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Rasmussen nearly had a shorthanded goal after he intercepted the puck and stormed toward the cage in the first period, but it went down as an assist after his teammate, Christian Fischer, cleaned up the play with a backhand sweep. Early results show that Rasmussen has been a laggard offensively for a Red Wings team that leads the Atlantic Division with 86 total goals. He's produced two goals, five assists and a plus-6 rating through 23 games. Of course, Detroit retooled approximately half of its roster in the offseason, so Rasmussen might just need some extra time to see where he fits in.