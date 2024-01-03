Rasmussen scored an empty-net goal on two shots, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Rasmussen gave the Red Wings some breathing room in the final minute of the game. He has two points over his last three outings following a six-game point drought. Rasmussen has held down a middle-six role for much of the campaign, earning eight goals, 16 points, 56 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 39 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 38 appearances. His solid all-around production could give him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.