Rasmussen scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Rasmussen has started slow on offense, but he's showing signs of heating up. The 27-year-old forward has a goal and two assists over his last four games, accounting for all of his offense on the year. He's added 11 shots on net, 20 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 10 appearances. Rasmussen is getting power-play usage this season while skating on the third line at even strength. Fantasy managers will need to see a bit more from him on offense before picking him up.