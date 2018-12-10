Rasmussen is mired in a four-game point drought, though the rookie does have three goals and two assists over the past month.

According to Ansar Khan of MLive.com, the Wings feel it would be better for Rasmussen's development if he stayed put in the NHL and continued to bond with his teammates rather than heading to the World Junior Championship, which commences Dec. 26 and lasts until Jan. 5. While Rasmussen has looked apprehensive at times -- he's only registered 34 shots in 28 games -- there's a lot to be said about how he bypassed the AHL entirely and has averaged over two minutes of ice time on the man advantage at the top level. Our recommendation is to be patient with the ninth overall pick from the 2017 draft.