Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Expected back next week
Rasmussen (hamstring) will draw into two games as part of his conditioning stint with AHL Grand Rapids, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
It was initially believed that Rasmussen would need to draw into three minor-league contests for his conditioning assignment, but Khan notes that the rookie will return to the NHL after playing Thursday against Texas and Friday versus San Antonio.
More News
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Out on conditioning assignment•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Return appears imminent•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Out through break•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Moving to IR•
-
Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Slated to sit again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...