Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Expected to sit Monday
Rasmussen (upper body) is expected to miss Monday's game in San Jose.
The rookie forward has enjoyed a solid first season with Detroit, scoring 18 points in 62 games. Rasmussen has now missed two games with his upper-body injury and is currently without a timetable to return. The Red Wings expect to roll with seven defensemen with Rasmussen out.
