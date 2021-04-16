Rasmussen scored an empty-net goal and added three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Rasmussen helped secure the Red Wings' win with his third-period tally. The 21-year-old reached the 10-point mark with his tally. He's added 39 shots on net, 51 hits and 22 PIM in 29 appearances this year. The first-round pick from 2017 should continue to log minutes in a middle-six role to get adjusted to the NHL level.