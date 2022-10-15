Rasmussen on Friday scored a goal and drew two assists as the Red Wings opened the campaign with a 3-0 shutout of the Canadiens.
Rasmussen, who opened last season with a prolonged scoring slump, had a hand in all three of the Red Wings' tallies Friday. The 2017 first-round draft pick scored just one goal through the opening 17 contests last season. Rasmussen, however, finished with three goals in the final four games and seeks to carry the momentum into 2022-23. He did Friday. The 23-year-old center earned an assist on rookie Elmer Soderblom's first career goal, scored into an empty net, and assisted on Olli Maatta's empty-netter.
