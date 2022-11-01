Rasmussen has finished serving his two-game suspension for high-sticking Boston's David Krejci.
Rasmussen will be eligible to return to the lineup Thursday against Washington. The Red Wings returned Givani Smith to the minors Tuesday to clear up a roster spot. Rasmussen has one goal, four assists, nine blocks and 19 hits in seven games this season.
