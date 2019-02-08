Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: First career two-point night
Rasmussen scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's loss to the Golden Knights.
The 19-year-old missed the last 10 games with a hamstring injury, and he returned to action with a purpose, notching two points in the third period to give the Red Wings a semblance of life. The ninth-overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Rasmussen played 14:57 TOI, which over two minutes above his season average, and posted the first two-point night of his career. This outing shows Rasmussen's potential and should give Detroit faith that its right side is bolstered if Gustav Nyquist is traded before the deadline.
