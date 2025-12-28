Rasmussen scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Rasmussen opened the scoring in the first period on a quick wrist shot from between the circles. He has a goal and assist in his last two games, but the snipe was his first in 13 games (first in December). Rasmussen is a guy who is better on the ice than in the fantasy arena. He has five goals, six assists, 36 hits, 35 shots and 26 blocked shots in 34 games this season.