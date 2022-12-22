Rasmussen scored two goals and dished out two assists in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Rasmussen knotted the score at 2-2 with 28 seconds remaining in the opening frame before helping out on Dylan Larkin's go-ahead goal in the second. In the third period, he assisted on Larkin's second goal of the game, then scored again into an empty net. The 6-foot-6 Swede has spent most of his career up to this point in a bottom-six center role, but with all of their injuries to top-six forwards, the Red Wings are currently deploying Rasmussen as a first-line winger. Rasmussen has capitalized on the opportunity with five points in his last two games and could be worth a look as long as this increased usage persists. His line with Larkin and David Perron combined for five goals and 10 points in this one.