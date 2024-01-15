Rasmussen notched an assist, two shots on goal, seven hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Rasmussen has chipped in with four points over his last eight contests. The 24-year-old forward is seeing steady time on the third line and rarely gets on the ice with a man advantage. For the season, he has 18 points, 59 shots on net, 49 hits, 48 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 43 appearances.