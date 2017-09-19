Rasmussen will make his NHL (preseason) debut Tuesday night, when the Red Wings take on the Bruins in Boston, MLive.com reports.

The Wings are eager to get a look at their ninth overall pick from this year's draft, although it's already known that the 6-foot-6 pivot will head back to WHL Tri-City before the NHL season begins. Rasmussen has accumulated 50 goals, 48 assists and 87 PIM in 114 games with the Americans since 2014-15. Keep him in mind for future fantasy seasons.