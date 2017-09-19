Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Gearing up for NHL exhibition debut
Rasmussen will make his NHL (preseason) debut Tuesday night, when the Red Wings take on the Bruins in Boston, MLive.com reports.
The Wings are eager to get a look at their ninth overall pick from this year's draft, although it's already known that the 6-foot-6 pivot will head back to WHL Tri-City before the NHL season begins. Rasmussen has accumulated 50 goals, 48 assists and 87 PIM in 114 games with the Americans since 2014-15. Keep him in mind for future fantasy seasons.
