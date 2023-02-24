Rasmussen logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Rasmussen set up Andrew Copp's opening goal in the first period before extending Detroit's lead to 3-1 with a goal late in the second. The 23-year-old Rasmussen ended a four-game pointless skid with his multi-point effort Thursday. He's up to 29 points this season, a new career high, with 10 goals and 19 assists.