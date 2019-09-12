Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Healthy entering camp
Rasmussen (upper body) is ready for training camp, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Rasmussen's rookie campaign ended six games early due to the upper-body injury, but he's back on the horse preparing for the upcoming season. The brawny pivot is expected to reprise his No. 2 power-play role with the parent club, and simply being more experienced should lead to more ice time than he saw as a first-year player (12:05).
