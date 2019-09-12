Rasmussen (upper body) is ready for training camp, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Rasmussen's rookie campaign ended six games early due to the upper-body injury, but he's back on the horse preparing for the upcoming season. The brawny pivot is expected to reprise his No. 2 power-play role with the parent club, and simply being more experienced should lead to more ice time than he saw as a first-year player (12:05).