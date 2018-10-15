Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Healthy scratch Monday
Rasmussen will be a healthy scratch versus the Canadiens on Monday, Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News reports.
This is a bit surprising, even if Rasmussen has gotten off to a slow start. He was the ninth-overall pick last season, and the Wings aren't exactly a playoff contender. They could technically send the 19-year-old back to the juniors at this point, so Rasmussen's future hangs in the balance.
