Rasmussen will be a healthy scratch versus the Canadiens on Monday, Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News reports.

This is a bit surprising, even if Rasmussen has gotten off to a slow start. He was the ninth-overall pick last season, and the Wings aren't exactly a playoff contender. They could technically send the 19-year-old back to the juniors at this point, so Rasmussen's future hangs in the balance.