Rasmussen will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety on Friday regarding his high-sticking David Krejci of the Bruins on Thursday.

Rasmussen is expected to be suspended for his misdeed on the Boston center as Krejci left the game and did not return. Rasmussen received a minor penalty on the play. He has a goal and five points in seven games this season as the Red Wings' third-line center.

