Rasmussen earned a primary assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

While it shows up as a helper in the box score, Rasmussen was fortunate that Bobby Ryan was able to bury an idle puck off the draw. There is plenty of offensive upside with Rasmussen, but he didn't play in either of the first two games and saw just 12:58 of ice time in his season debut Monday.