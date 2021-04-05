Rasmussen found the back of the net Sunday in a 6-1 win over the Lightning.

A perpetual taxi-squad shuffler, Rasmussen tracked down a loose puck at the doorstep and made good on his second goal of the season. There are no questions about Rasmussen's offensive ability, but he's trying to earn a stable role in the NHL, and fantasy managers need to be patient with him as he grows into the role.