Rasmussen (lower body) wasn't on the ice for the Tuesday morning skate, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports, adding that the rookie should be fit to return this weekend.

Reading between the lines, Rasmussen will miss Tuesday's home game against the Canadiens before he'd accompany the team on a two-game road trip starting with Friday's clash against the Jets. The Wings will shake up their power-play lines without Rasmussen, who's provided three man-advantage tallies to complement 13 total points over 41 games.